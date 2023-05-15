A guide to managing SEO campaigns during economic downturns

Consumer needs and behaviours can change drastically during economic constraints. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Economic downtimes generate uncertainties and changes in consumer behaviour, affecting markets and predictions. They also impact strategies and funds allotted to marketing activities. Consumers typically lower their spending and develop stricter spending habits during these times. You should decrease expenses or stop launching new products when sales reduce.

The first thing that most businesses cut off is marketing expenditures. However, failing to make your brand more visible, examine your customers' emergent needs, or optimise your website can negatively affect your short-term and long-term performance.

Remember that customers don't stop purchasing products and services during challenging economic times but only change their purchase behaviours. Therefore, you must continue marketing your brand and giving people all the good reasons to choose you over your competitors. With that in mind, here's how to manage SEO campaigns during the recession:

1. Review your target audience

During downturns, consumers change their purchase patterns. Their priorities change, and they even shift to more affordable brands. Therefore, you may divide your target audiences into segments, understanding the buyer's mind in recession. It lets you focus only on the most promising customer segments instead of engaging the entire public.

During economic constraints, consumers can fall under the following segments:

Slam on the brakes: Consumers in this category feel most vulnerable and affected financially. They minimise spending by postponing, substituting, eliminating, or decreasing purchases.

Pained but patient: These are resilient consumers who are optimistic about the future but less confident about maintaining their living standards. Like slam-on-brakes buyers, they save in all areas but less aggressively.

Comfortably well-off: This group of consumers feels more secure about overcoming current and future economic hurdles. They purchase at near pre-recession levels but can be pickier about their purchases.

Live for today: These consumers go on as usual and are mostly unconcerned about savings. They respond to downturns by expanding their schedules to make significant purchases. They're likely to keep their purchase behaviour the same.

Irrespective of the segment your audience belongs to, you may want to focus on purchases by dividing products and services into the following categories:

Postponables: Items whose consumption can be put off.

Essentials: These are considered basic needs.

Expendables: These are deemed unnecessary.

Treats: These are enjoyments whose instant purchase is perceived as justifiable.

Therefore, you can establish ideal SEO content strategies after determining the segment your target audience belongs to and their purchase behaviour.

2. Concentrate on content that converts

During economic constraints, consumers don't stop buying altogether. However, they reduce their purchase rates and spend less on particular products and services. Thus, you must convince them and give them good reasons to spend on your brand instead of the competition.

One perfect way to do this is to invest in high-quality content, and a website that increases your visibility facilitates trust and offers value to your target audience.

70% of people prefer learning about a company via content than advertising. Therefore, instead of creating new content with purchase intentions, you'd want to generate engaging informational and educational content to resonate with visitors' desires.

3. Conduct keyword research

Keywords are a crucial part of any successful SEO campaign. However, people change the keywords they use during economic constraints when searching for particular products and services.

For instance, they add "on a budget" in their keywords. Hence, keyword research helps you find the terms you can best target and offers valuable insights into the queries your target audience uses on search engines.

4. Use your website to attract leads

Sometimes, not all site visits can result in a sale. You must know that the visitors landing on your pages come from diverse locations, and they're at different levels in the conversion funnel. Some can be unfamiliar with your company and just arrived on your website from a blog post. So, convincing such people to buy your goods or services may be challenging.

For that reason, you should require a distinct approach to capture leads on your site. An excellent strategy is to offer some value to the visitors in exchange for their emails. You can achieve this through the following:

Trials

Case studies

Webinars

Free eBooks

Templates

Training videos

After obtaining the emails, you can follow those visitors via email marketing campaigns. You can keep attracting leads and communicating with your subscribers during economic downturns.

5. Discover what works and invest

Undoubtedly, managing SEO during a recession can be challenging. However, you can exploit your challenges by working on your competitor's shortcomings.

Most competitors may forgo investing in SEO during strenuous times, including examining new strategies. It allows you to augment your site traffic by leveraging trending SEO strategies. Doing so enables you to outshine the competition and attract more clients to your company.

6. Review your site's speed

Site speed is crucial to the success of any eCommerce business. It directly impacts your conversion rate, loyalty, and search engine rankings. Additionally, it influences the purchase decision of most customers. 70% of consumers reveal that page speed affects their ability to purchase from a particular brand.

Especially during tough economic times, consumers may be irritable and not tolerate sluggish sites. Thus, you'd want to optimise your website's loading speed and gain a competitive edge.

To achieve that, you need to know your current site speed and identify where you can make improvements. Additionally, optimise your images. You can compress the images across your website and pick the right file formats to increase load times.

7. Create superior-quality backlinks

High-quality backlinks are like recommendations. They're an endorsement from different websites for more information about a particular topic. Search engines use backlinks to determine the relevancy and validity of your site for search queries. As such, you must work on your backlink profile to boost your domain authority and position on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Creating excellent, linkable content is a surefire way to build superior-quality backlinks. Moreover, you can achieve that through guest blogging, networking, broken link building, or reclaiming old links.

8. Optimise your landing pages

Attracting more traffic to your website is essential to the success of your business. The more people see your website, the more prospective clients you'll have. Generally, the number of visitors your site has is directly proportional to the impression you give, which helps create qualified leads and build relations.

It would help if you optimised your landing pages to achieve the highest possible conversion rate from your visitors. It can help you reduce your customer acquisition costs and obtain more clients. Here are some ways to optimise your landing pages for conversions:

Write an eye-catching headline

Add your keywords strategically to your landing pages

Make your landing pages visually attractive

Ensure you speak directly to your target audience. Write for humans, not machines.

More importantly, enhance your page load speed. According to Forbes, a one-second delay in page load time can lead to a 7% decrease in conversions.

9. Focus on customer retention

Attracting new customers is more costly than retaining existing ones. Studies reveal that obtaining a new customer can cost five to seven times more than keeping an existing one. Also, customer retention can increase an organisation's profits by 25% to 95%.

Therefore, you'd want to change your strategies to increase retention rates instead of acquiring new customers. One of the best ways of boosting customer retention through SEO is to make your website mobile-friendly and improve your customer experience. Create content that addresses the needs of a repeat buyer instead of focusing too much on first-time buyers.

10. Perform an SEO audit

SEO audits are vital components of keeping your SEO campaigns up to date. They let you know how well your site is optimised for search engines. Additionally, SEO audits enable you to:

Optimise your content

Boost the speed, security, and user experience of your site

Perform competitors' analysis

Enhance usability

Boost your keyword rankings

Improve your website's overall performance

Identify your SEO shortcomings

All these enable you to manage your campaigns, redesign your strategies, be more visible, and attract more traffic to your website during a recession.

11. Focus on local SEO

One of the most important ways to manage your SEO campaigns during tough economic times is to concentrate on your core audience. It means that you focus on those people in your local area.

Google has 9 billion searches daily, and around 50% are from people looking for local products and services. Therefore, investing in local SEO helps you weed out searchers with low chances of contacting your business and attracting more qualified traffic.

Besides that, local SEO helps local clients find you. 78% of people who search for local products and services visit a particular store within a day. Thus, if you're found locally, you increase your chances of attracting new leads to your business.

Below are some strategies for making your local SEO effective:

Optimise your Google My Business profile

Get regular reviews from satisfied customers

List your business in relevant online directories and citations

Generate content around local news and events

Conduct a local SEO audit

Include local phrases in your content

Add location pages to your site

Improving local SEO enables your website to rank higher, resulting in an enhanced click-through rate, ultimately driving more traffic.

