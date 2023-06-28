11 small changes you can make to reduce your carbon footprint

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

As the world grapples with the increasingly severe effects of climate change, more and more people are beginning to ask themselves: Am I doing enough to reduce my carbon footprint?



Well, if you're asking yourself that question in the first place, you're certainly on the right track.



The answer, of course, comes down to a personal evaluation. What are you willing to do without in order to help conserve the planet?

Few people are prepared to make radical changes to their lifestyles, and that's understandable. The good news is that dramatic changes aren't necessary in order to make a real difference.



It's mostly a matter of being mindful of your personal habits and their cumulative impact. There are numerous small, practical changes you can make to significantly shrink your carbon footprint.



We highlight 11 of them in this article.

Use the air conditioner sparingly

Cooling systems use up loads of energy, even in small homes. Many people develop a habit of running the air conditioner every day during the summer months, even when the temperature is relatively mild. In addition to being wasteful, this can be incredibly expensive.



Going forward, reserve the aircon for those days that really call for it. Otherwise, keep cool with open windows and strategically placed fans. You can order a quality fan online and have it delivered by one of the many Sydney couriers.

Lower the thermostat in winter

Nobody likes feeling cold. Naturally, we need to heat our homes when the temperature drops. The important thing is to find the right balance between warmth and energy efficiency.



By lowering the thermostat a little and throwing on a jumper or a scarf, you'll reduce waste without sacrificing comfort.

Take shorter showers (or colder ones)

It's easy to forget-or altogether underestimate-how much energy is needed to heat water. Regularly taking extended hot showers, while certainly pleasant and relaxing, is a big no-no if you're trying to go green.



Shift your mentality so that you view your shower as a utilitarian device: stay in long enough to get clean, and then get out. Alternatively, use colder water or take baths.

Only fly when you have to

Aeroplanes require enormous amounts of fuel and emit huge quantities of greenhouse gases. In 2018, aviation was responsible for 2.4% of global CO2 emissions.



You can do your part by only choosing to fly when there is no reasonable alternative. If you can take a train, you should. By doing so you'll cut your effective travel emissions in half.

Start cycling

If you don't have a bicycle, consider buying one. If you have one but haven't used it in years, dust it off, take it to your local shop for a tune-up, and start riding it.



Substitute your bike for your car as much as possible. Many cities have designated bike lanes designed to make it easy and safe to commute by bike.



Of course, in addition to being eco-friendly, cycling is a terrific way to keep fit and lose weight. Just be sure to get a quality bike (preferably from a local shop). Accessories can be purchased online and shipped via courier Cootamundra.

Use public transport when you can

Making use of public transport is a small but significant step you can take to reduce your carbon footprint. If you live in a modern city with an efficient metro system, consider using it a few times a week rather than driving your car.



You'll save energy, not to mention the stress and frustration that often accompanies driving in traffic.

Do a home energy audit

Your home may not be as efficient as you think it is, in which case you're wasting energy and money. This is especially true of older houses.



You can solve the problem by hiring an expert to perform an energy assessment on your home. He or she will detect any problems and tell you what you can do to enhance your energy efficiency.

Eat less meat and dairy

Food production in general produces a lot of greenhouse gases, and the majority of these emissions come from livestock in the form of methane.



By cutting back on your meat and dairy consumption in favour of more fruits and vegetables, you'll shrink your carbon footprint while simultaneously improving your health.

Turn out the lights

Turning off the lights when you leave a room is a no-brainer when it comes to conserving energy and lowering your utility bills. Only use lights when you need them, and swap your old light bulbs for more efficient LED ones. Also, remember that keeping the lights on late at night can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle and make it more difficult to fall asleep.

Unplug when you can

This follows naturally from the previous section. Just as you wouldn't keep a lamp burning all night, there's no reason to keep appliances plugged into the wall when you're not using them.



Get into the habit of unplugging. It's a small thing to do, but over time it adds up.

Maintain your vehicle

Petrol-fueled vehicles are a major source of pollution. Electric cars are a great alternative, but it will be some time yet before they're affordable and accessible to the majority of the population.

