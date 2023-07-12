8 essential tips for asbestos testing and removal

Airborne asbestos fibres, commonly found in residential properties and office buildings, pose a significant health concern. Long-term exposure to these fibres can lead to severe lung diseases such as mesothelioma, lung cancer, and asbestosis. As such, ensuring the safe and effective removal of this substance is crucial to maintain a healthy living or working environment.

This guide provides essential insights into when to test for asbestos, the available testing options, and the importance of ongoing vigilance after removal. With these key tips, navigating asbestos testing and removal becomes a manageable task.

1. Know when to test

Properties built before the early 1990s are at a higher risk of containing asbestos. You must have professional asbestos testing done before you demolish or renovate a building that may contain asbestos.

Remember, asbestos may be found in even the most unassuming materials.

2. Get the right asbestos test

Asbestos testing requires expert skills and shouldn't be done without proper training. An expert knows the myriad of places where asbestos could be hiding, extending beyond apparent areas like fibro sheets to floor tiles, pipe insulation, and even textured paint.

The three main types of asbestos tests are:

Visual inspection: This is the simplest and cheapest type of asbestos test. The inspector will look for materials known to contain asbestos, such as the areas mentioned above.

Air sampling: This test measures the concentration of asbestos fibres in the air. It's more sensitive than visual inspection but also more expensive.

Bulk sampling: This test requires a sample of the suspected asbestos-containing material to be taken and analysed at a laboratory. This is the most accurate type of asbestos test and the most expensive.

Experts will determine which test to conduct based on the conditions of the property. For example, they may do a visual inspection of residential areas, or they may use air or bulk sampling for demolition projects.

The test results will specify the type of asbestos present on the property. The three most common types are:

Chrysotile (white asbestos)

Amosite (brown asbestos)

Crocidolite (blue asbestos)

However, it's also possible to encounter less common types of asbestos, such as anthophyllite, tremolite, and actinolite. If your property or samples are clear of asbestos, the results will indicate NAD (no asbestos detected).

3. Interpret results accurately

If the asbestos test is positive, don't worry. Understanding the results and consulting the professionals who conducted the test is vital. The experts should guide you through the results, detailing the severity and extent of contamination and helping you design an effective removal plan.

4. Select a trusted removal service

Armed with the test results, you must choose a reliable asbestos removal service. A reputable company will be familiar with current asbestos removal strategies, possess the necessary certifications, and have a track record of positive reviews.

Only licensed asbestos assessors or professional occupational hygienists are qualified to carry out this task. You're entrusting your property's safety to them. So, ensure they demonstrate a commitment to maintaining safety standards and adhering to legal requirements.

5. Prepare before the removal process

Once you've contacted a licensed asbestos professional, they'll guide you on preparing your property for the operation. Such preparations may include temporary relocation, furniture removal, or air conditioning system shutdowns. While it may seem inconvenient, these steps are essential to a safer and more efficient removal process.

Keeping your neighbours informed about the upcoming removal is also beneficial. It enables them to take the necessary precautions, contributing to the overall safety of your neighbourhood.

6. Understand the removal process

Understanding how asbestos removal works can help ease your worries. The removal process has two steps: containment and removal. First, the area is contained to prevent asbestos fibres from spreading. Then, the licensed asbestos professionals will remove the hazardous materials.

The removal process might involve disposing of everyday household items, such as ceiling tiles, hairdryers, ironing board covers, and even gemstones like serpentine rough crystals.

7. Verify the removal

Post-removal verification is essential to ensure that the environment is decontaminated. For unbiased validation, hire a different professional service from the one involved in the removal process.

The experts should take necessary measures if the verification detects residual asbestos. Though unsettling, addressing this issue rather than ignoring a hidden danger is better. Additionally, the verification report serves as proof of successful asbestos removal.

8. Stay proactive post-removal

Asbestos testing and removal aren't one-time events, especially if you own an older property. Regular inspections are crucial to maintaining an asbestos-free environment, particularly when making structural changes.

It's also a good idea to stay informed about the latest asbestos testing tips and removal strategies. The more you know, the better equipped you are to ensure your property's safety.

Conclusion

Though tackling asbestos may seem daunting, equipped with the right knowledge and approach, you can confidently manage the task. Responding promptly could reduce air pollution on your property.