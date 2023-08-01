The future of work: 6 HR insights for thriving in a digital age

Picture by Shutterstock

In a largely digital landscape, employed workers and job seekers have numerous opportunities available to them.



Exploring different opportunities can now be done in a few clicks, thanks to innovations like job platforms and digital collaboration tools.

To navigate this new era of work, human resource (HR) professionals must stay ahead of the curve. Doing so would help them attract and retain top talent and create a positive and engaging work culture.

Whether you want to outdo your firm's competition, improve team member retention rates, or raise the efficiency of your HR operations, there are many ways to elevate your HR practices in the digital age.

Here are six essential ones to consider:

1. Prioritising worker well-being

As digitalisation made social concerns easier to talk about, team member well-being is more important than ever before.



HR professionals should prioritise providing people with access to mental and physical health resources such as telemedicine, wellness programs, and mental health days. Stress management programs and resilience workshops are great examples of these.

Consider working with firms like HR Expertise. These experts provide insights into strategies that support workers' well-being. They can assist in developing assistance programs and fixing work environments to improve work-life balance.

2. Improving onboarding processes

Aside from workers' well-being, providing an exceptional onboarding experience is vital. That involves streamlining the process with the smart use of technology.

For instance, you can use video conferencing software to conduct sessions remotely. Creating interactive online training programs and virtual tours is also another approach.



With these tools, you can increase the chances of attracting and retaining new hires.

3. Embracing robotic process automation

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the key to many changes in the modern workplace. By automating mundane and repetitive tasks, HR professionals can save time, minimise errors, and focus on more strategic initiatives.



In this light, adopting RPA in your HR practices can improve efficiency and productivity.

For example, you can take out the drudgery from tasks such as data entry, onboarding paperwork, and payroll processing.



That frees up valuable time you can redirect to more significant HR activities like talent management. Small yet cumulative changes like these improve the overall work experience.

4. Highlight benefits

These days, dazzling people with 'competitive' salaries just doesn't cut it.



As an HR professional, you should acknowledge that a comprehensive benefits package that aligns with expectations matters more.

To support the work-life balance needs of your workforce, consider offering flexible work arrangements. Remote work options and flexible hours give workers more control over their schedules.



In the same vein, consider providing Internet and technology allowances to help employees set up their home office.

Imagine your people living their best lives, working from their preferred locations, and having all the tools they need to fulfil their roles.



They also have the freedom to structure their workday around their priorities. Such flexibility has been shown to improve output quality and keep talents engaged.

5. Focusing on data-driven decisions

Using data to measure your initiatives' impact helps refine and improve practices. Do this to identify patterns and trends that will inform your talent management strategies.

For instance, with data analytics, you may notice that your sales or information technology (IT) department has the highest turnover rates.



This will tell you that you need to explore the root causes of such personnel loss and find targeted solutions.

With data-driven decision-making, you can tackle these issues strategically. You could invest in training and development programs to elevate the overall skill level.



You could also offer clear career progression paths for employees in specific departments. This approach increases satisfaction, cuts turnover, and ultimately improves the overall performance of otherwise problematic departments.

6. Creating inclusive workplaces

Diversity and inclusion are essential components of today's workplace. You have the power to cultivate environments where every team member feels valued and respected.

You can mitigate unconscious bias in recruitment by utilising blind hiring techniques.



Use anonymised resumes to focus on the skills and qualifications of applicants rather than their personal characteristics.

Moreover, implementing diversity and inclusion training programs can help employees understand the importance of maintaining an inclusive environment.



This initiative can discourage discrimination and prejudice, boosting retention rates and attracting diverse talent to your organisation.

Key takeaways

The new workplace demands HR professionals to be proactive, forward-thinking, and adaptable. Implementing these insights can position your company at the forefront of today's market, which is essential for success.

As you move forward, it's essential to adjust practices to align with the evolving needs of the digital age.

