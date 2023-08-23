Understanding child custody laws in Australia: What every parent should know

In the event of a family separation, decisions need to be made about what is best for the child. Picture Shutterstock

Children matter in Australia - and those whose parents have amicably gone their separate ways or are still bitterly fighting out the terms of custody are protected by child custody laws, guaranteeing their welfare. Especially vulnerable are those with disputes arising from relocation, citizenship, or allegations of domestic violence.

Human relationships are complex, and no parent is infallible, and some are unable to meet the financial consequences of a separation or divorce even with their best efforts. Regardless, in the event of separation, decisions need to be made about what is best for the child. Fortunately, clearly defined laws and support from interconnected agencies can make this stressful and confusing period easier to weather.

Parents worried about parental custody don't have to interpret by themselves the legalese of the Family Act 1975, Part VII dealing with children, as this leaves them prone to misinterpretations and omissions. It's always a good idea to seek legal advice when dealing with child custody matters, including adoption, relocation, surrogacy, and artificial insemination. Firms like Boyce & Boyce Parenting Law Service extend their expertise and experience by guiding through the legal process, so you are in the best position to champion your child's rights and yours in contested cases.

Here are some custody laws and stipulations every parent should take to heart.

Best interests of the child

In Australia, the Attorney General's Office administers child custody laws, primarily those included in the Family Law Act 1975. It also handles post-separation services, especially with international implications. In a nutshell, it means that Australia looks after the child's best interests whether they live in the country or if one or both parents of Australian citizenship are transferring interstate or overseas.

Vol. 1, Part 7 of the Act acknowledges the importance of having a meaningful relationship with both parents. However, it considers protecting children from harm and ensuring their psychological well-being of greater weight because exposure to family violence, abuse, and neglect can physically harm the child and permanently impact how they think, behave, and cope.

The law values the thoughts and views expressed by the child, the nature of the parent-child, and even the grandparent-child relationship if this is relevant. Were the parents able to fulfil their obligations, or did they fail to take the opportunity to nurture the child physically, mentally, and emotionally?

In cases where assistance is needed, for the child to have a good relationship with the parents, or when protecting the child from them, advisers such as lawyers, counsellors, or dispute practitioners are called in to help.

In addition, Part 7 considers it important that a child from a union of Aborigines or Torres Strait parents have a right to know and enjoy their culture, so their parents should fully support them to appreciate their heritage.

Parental responsibility

The law presumes that the responsibility to raise the child, including major issues like daily care, where to get schooled, get treatment for health conditions, or religion, rests equally on both parents but is silent over the actual time spent.

In short, when applying for custody, equally shared responsibility does not necessarily equate to equal time. A 50/50 shared time may not be practical or feasible. However, parents must agree on time spent, most importantly during school, breaks, or holidays.

Equally shared responsibilities are a rule except on two occasions:

Where there was violence

Where it is against the best interest of the child.

Parental orders and parental plans

In Australia, parents have two tools to choose from. Parenting Orders are more stringent than Parenting Plans and need a court order to enforce any change in terms. Parenting Plans are flexible, and parents can agree on the adjustments without going to court.

Parenting Orders

A court's legally enforceable orders outline the arrangements for the child or children. Who the child will live with, how much time each parent spends with the child, and how decisions about their upbringing, including health, education, and religion, are made whether the marriage is legal or defacto. All these need to be in black and white to provide clarity and structure, as this is the legal reference to fall back on when disputes arise.

Having a Parenting Order provides certainty for both the parents and the child, as they clearly outline each party's rights and responsibilities.

Parenting Plans

Parenting Plans are written agreements made between the parents and are not legally enforceable. They cover similar details to Parenting Orders, such as living arrangements, education decisions, and holiday plans. Still, they are more flexible as they can be changed by mutual agreement without the need to return to court.

Parenting Plans are less stressful for children and a more cooperative way to determine arrangements. While they aren't legally binding in the same way as Parenting Orders, if parents wish to formalise a Parenting Plan, they can seek consent orders from the court, which turns the terms of their plan into a legally binding order.

In both cases, the interests and well-being of the child are put first, and since the agreements are straightforward, the outcomes are predictable and offer fewer chances for dispute regarding day-to-day arrangements. They are most effective when parents maintain open communication. If disagreements arise, mediation and counselling services are available in Australia to help parents navigate these challenges.

Child maintenance

The court weighs several factors in determining the financial contributions for a child's support. It looks into the capacity to make regular payments and each party's obligations, not just for themselves but also for others they are responsible for supporting.

The court also considers both the obvious and hidden costs the primary caregiver faces in looking after the child. Additionally, the court ensures that any exceptional situations are factored in to prevent unfairness or undue hardship to anyone involved.

Government child support

Australia is ahead of the curve in ensuring children's continued well-being from separated or divorced families. For instance, the Australian government can ease the burden on separated families. Services Australia helps parents needing child support other than spousal support.

Ask your lawyer about your eligibility to benefit from the following:

Family Tax Benefit

Parenting Payment

Child Care Subsidy

JobSeeker Payment

Children over 18 years old

The child is considered mature at 18 and won't be eligible for support unless the courts deem it necessary. The two instances where child maintenance is extended are:

For completion of education

Children with special needs or disabilities that make them mentally or physically able to support themselves.

