Celebrating Christmas decorations: in Australia & around the world

Here we celebrate the most festive and enjoyable Christmas decorations from around the world.

This is branded content.

'Tis the season' may still be a ways away, but it's never too early to get some great inspiration for decorations.

From the paper lanterns of China to the pickle ornaments of Germany, everywhere in the world does Christmas decor differently.

And in honour of all the variety and what it adds to our multicultural country, we're celebrating the most festive and enjoyable Christmas decorations from around the world.

From large Christmas decorations holidaymakers use here in Australia to colours and techniques displayed across the globe, we want to celebrate the ingenuity and traditions that have been brought down under. So, let's get started!

Australia

In the land of down under, we might puzzle the rest of the world with how we celebrate the 'winter holidays'.

Even though Australia's holiday season isn't the quintessential snowy one, with it taking place during summer in the southern hemisphere, we make up for it with our own traditions - decor included.

Aussies love to celebrate Christmas our own way, with festive lights, Christmas morning swims, BBQs on the beach, and listening to Paul Kelly's 'Gravy Day song'.

All of our major cities get in on it. Sydney has the Martin Place Christmas tree, adorned with over 110,000 Christmas lights. At 25 metres tall, it's the largest public tree in Australia and a great draw for crowds.

Brisbane has the Enchanted Garden event, the largest interactive light trail in the country, which is a true visual treat. Melbourne is always covered in massive light projections over the CDB and Flinders Square. These show jolly Saint Nick, snowmen, holly and reindeer.

When it comes to Australia, bright and colourful seems to be the way to go, with decorations that light up the country.

Greece

Now let's move on to the Mediterranean. Greece is known for its vivid blue seas and has a rich history of nautical tales. Greeks like to celebrate their Christmas with blue lights on the Christmas tree as well as ship decorations in a custom called 'Karavakia.'

Once a way to celebrate sailors returning home from sea, you can now see humongous ships made of lights decorating the city of Athens. Even here in Australia, you can see the blue lights of Christmas decorations from Greek communities.

China

While Chinese New Year is the largest holiday of the year in China, Christmas is a novel holiday that is becoming more and more popular, especially for many families and especially young couples.

Flowers and bright red paper lanterns are hung indoors and around the house to show love and goodwill. It's a chance to share gifts with loved ones or go out on a festive date.

You can expect to see a lot of red decorations for Christmas hung by Chinese families and couples, with beautiful imagery and flower patterns.

Philippines

In the city of San Fernando, the festival of Ligligan Parul, also known as the Giant Lantern Festival, takes place.

This one festival is known as the 'Christmas Capital of the Philippines,' and is full of giant parols that are made from hundreds of paper lanterns. These symbolise the Star of Bethlehem and can spin around, creating intricate patterns of light that brighten the night sky.

New Zealand

Our neighbours to the south, Christmas here also happens during the summer months. Just like in Australia, the festive holidays revolve around beach cookouts, salads in the garden and Christmas decorations on houses.

A difference is the influence of Maori culture, where New Zealanders will often sing Christmas carols in both English and Maori. And instead of a Christmas pine tree, many Kiwi households will gather underneath the Pohutukawa, also known as the New Zealand Christmas tree.

This coastal tree species is hard to find anywhere else and blooms bright red during December. It's the perfect place for a Christmas picnic and offers shade for the hot summer month.