Blue card screening: what is it and when is it necessary?

This is branded content.
If you're preparing to start a new job in Australia, it's safe to assume that you'll be asked to get a police clearance certificate to demonstrate that you do not have a criminal record.
A police background check can be obtained directly from the police or from an accredited third party organisation.
The process is relatively painless and quick; most police checks are completed within 24 hours.
Depending on where you live and the circumstances of your employment, getting sufficient clearance could involve more than a simple police check.
Let's say you live in Brisbane. In certain job sectors, your police check Brisbane must include a blue card screening.
So, what is a blue card screening, when is it needed, and how do you get one? We answer these questions in the paragraphs that follow.
Blue card screenings are administered by Blue Card Services. Also known as a Working with Children Check, a blue card screening is a requirement for people who wish to work or volunteer with children. The purpose is to keep children in Queensland safe.
The criteria surrounding blue card screenings derives from the Working with Children (Risk Management and Screening) Act 2000. The legislation specifies 16 categories of employment and 12 categories of businesses that are regulated by the blue card system. If the work you intend to do falls under one of these categories, you're required to undergo a blue card screening in addition to an ordinary QLD police check.
Types of regulated employment include:
Types of regulated businesses include:
With that said, not all people who work around children need a blue card. The decision about whether a blue card is necessary is based on multiple factors, namely:
Moreover, the Queensland government forbids organisations whose work does not fit into a regulated category from compelling individuals to get a blue card.
If you need a blue card, the first step is to complete an application. Before you can do that, however, you must prove your identity. For this you'll have to locate your Customer Reference Number (CRN) which is provided by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR). The following TMR products contain your CRN:
Your CRN must include a photo that was taken no more than 6 years and 11 months ago. If the photo is older than this, you must get a new one at a TMR customer service centre. There is no fee.
Once you have your CRN, you can begin the application process. First, register for an online account with the Queensland Government. Then fill out an application via the online applicant portal; you also have the option of filling out a paper application and submitting it by post, personal delivery, or by scanning and uploading the document.
The majority of blue card screenings are processed within 28 working daysassuming you do not have a criminal history. Following approval, you can expect to receive your blue card in the post within 21 working days.
You can begin working as soon as you receive notification that your application has been approved; you do not need to wait for the actual card to arrive.
Paper applications take longer to process than online applications.
As part of a blue card check, Blue Card Services search for information regarding:
Note that Blue Card Services will also look at the National Reference System database to determine whether another Australian state or territory has filed relevant concerning information about you.
After receiving your blue card, you will be subject to continued monitoring by the Queensland Police Service. Any changes to your police information is duly reviewed. If the information is found to be concerning, the police may decide to revoke your blue card.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.