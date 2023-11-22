Unlock a dairy-free diet: Discover 7 amazing sources of protein!

There's a plentiful universe of protein-rich foods that don't come from a cow. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Powersupps.



Venturing into the world of dairy-free diets can feel like stepping into uncharted territory, especially when it comes to meeting your protein needs.

But fear not! There's a plentiful universe of protein-rich foods that don't come from a cow. From pulses to grains and even certain fruits, you have an array of options that can provide your body with the essential nutrients it craves.

Indeed, the number of protein-dense foods available outside of the dairy section may surprise you. First, though, let's examine why our bodies require protein.

Why protein matters in our diet

Protein plays an essential role in helping a balanced diet. It is necessary to produce and repair tissues, produce enzymes and hormones, and sustain the immune system. Without sufficient protein intake, our bodies would struggle to function properly.

Others may worry about getting enough protein since dairy products are a popular source. However, there are many tasty and healthy choices available.

7 Amazing sources of protein for a dairy-free diet

Now that we've established why protein is essential let's delve into the heart of the matter. Let us guide you through the exciting journey of discovering seven outstanding sources of protein that are completely dairy-free.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore these protein powerhouses!

1) Pulses

Pulses like lentils, chickpeas, and beans are protein powerhouses and essential for dairy-free diets. They are high in protein and fibre, keeping you full and promoting good gut health.

Pulses are also versatile. From salads to soups, there are some ways to incorporate pulses into your meals. For Instance, 'Power Supps' vegan protein powder is packed with plant-based sources of protein like lentils and chickpeas, making it an ideal supplement for a dairy-free diet.

2) Tofu

It may seem unusual, but tofu is a tasty and flexible protein. Tofu, manufactured from soybean curds, is dairy-free. It is high in protein, iron, and calcium.

It's also versatile and may be used in cheesecake, smoothies, and even fried or grilled foods! You'll undoubtedly find a way to include tofu in your diet with many possibilities.

3) Nuts and Seeds

When it comes to protein sources, nuts and seeds are your tiny but mighty allies. These protein-rich, nutritious, fat-filled, snack-sized powerhouses sustain you all day.

Almonds, peanuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds are healthy choices. Nor are they limited to eating. You may combine them into smoothies or mix them into your cereal for breakfast. Because of its high-calorie content, it's crucial to follow recommended serving amounts.

4) Grains

Another fantastic protein source that is sometimes overlooked is grains. Complete grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oatmeal are strong in protein and fibre, keeping you full longer.

Simply replace white rice or bread with whole-grain alternatives to incorporate grains into your meals. Grains can be used in a variety of delicious ways to gain protein, such as a quinoa salad for lunch or a robust bowl of muesli for the morning.

5) Nutritional yeast

Although nutritional yeast isn't the most well-known food item, it's a great source of protein for people who avoid dairy. Deactivated yeast is a common ingredient in vegan cuisine, frequently used in place of cheese.

6) Oats

Oats are protein-rich and a breakfast staple. A single portion of this high-protein grain is an excellent addition to your diet, free of dairy.

Iron and fibre, which are vital for good health, are abundant in oats. Feel free to utilise oats in recipes as they are a versatile ingredient. A tasty and simple method to increase your protein consumption is with oats.

7) Fruits and vegetables

Never overlook the importance of consuming fruits and veggies for your protein! Their protein level may be lower than other sources on our list, but they nevertheless contribute to your total intake and offer several health benefits.

Avocado, peas, spinach, and broccoli are examples of foods high in protein. They can also be added as a rich source of nutrients to meals as a side dish.

Conclusion

Dairy-free doesn't indicate low protein. As we've found, protein-rich meals are abundant without going near the dairy aisle.

From the mighty pulses like lentils and chickpeas, versatile tofu, and tiny but powerful nuts and seeds to the often overlooked grains, flavorful nutritional yeast, staple oats, and nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables -- there's a world of dairy-free protein sources out there.