Injectables and cosmetic surgery are out. Non-invasive procedures are in

Beauty and cosmetic treatments no longer have to be invasive. Picture Cottonbro Studio, Pexels

This is branded content.

No matter where you look, chances are there's a person in your line of vision who has had 'work done' in one way or another. Filler, injectables and cosmetic procedures have become normalised over the past few years, with social media opening up a channel for honest, educational discussions surrounding it. Now, we know which celebrities have had injectables, whose nose is fake, and who gets filler and where it is.

Although our bodies and faces aren't trends, there has been a noticeable shift in society away from the heavy cosmetic procedures. More and more celebrities are dissolving their filler and stopping their regular anti-wrinkle appointments, opting for a more natural approach to ageing instead. And naturally, the general population is following suit.

So, is it time for cosmetic clinics to put down their invasive tools and turn to aesthetic equipment suppliers who provide minimally invasive and non-invasive alternatives?

Why are people now skipping invasive cosmetic procedures?

Truthfully, there's no one answer to why many have flipped the switch on plastic surgery and other types of invasive procedures. If you go around asking people who have changed up their beauty treatments recently, they'll all likely say different things.

One of the main reasons why people are choosing to take the non-invasive procedure route is because invasive surgeries and treatments come with a number of risks.

The primary worry many people have at the front of their minds is that the result won't look as they had expected or hoped. There are also physical risks, such as blood clotting, unusual scarring, complications with anaesthesia and potential nerve damage.

Once the procedure is done, there is also an extended period of recovery time to consider. This impacts people's professional and personal lives, as they're restricted to limited activities and bed rest.

The shift towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures

So, what types of cosmetic procedures are people getting instead? Well, it seems that more people are opting for a 'natural' look, as Australians spend more than $1 billion a year on non-invasive and minimally invasive alternatives.

A prime focus for many skincare enthusiasts is preserving their skin's youth rather than altering their appearance. Embracing natural beauty with some TLC and preventative measures rather than going in with temporary, high-maintenance filler is the popular approach right now.

Not only does it appear to be more natural, but there is also less pain involved for many minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments. On top of this, less downtime is required afterwards. With some non-invasive treatments, people like to get them done on their lunch break.

What are some types of minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic treatments?

There are a plethora of different types of cosmetic procedures out there, with both minimally invasive and non-invasive options. Before booking in with your clinician, you should do thorough research in order to know exactly what's involved in the treatment you're receiving.

Some of the most popular non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments include:

Anti-ageing treatments

Non-invasive anti-ageing treatments utilise technology that deeply stimulates skin tissue, helping increase collagen production and improving skin elasticity. These treatments can range from laser therapy, radiofrequency, ultrasound, to LED light therapy. They aim to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing, offering a more youthful appearance without the need for surgical intervention. These methods are generally safe and require minimal downtime, making them popular for those seeking age-defying solutions.

Body and face contouring

You don't need dermal fillers in order to achieve a sculpted face or body anymore. There are both non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments that deliver similar results, so you have plenty of variety. These treatments focus on fat and cellulite reduction and skin tightening in numerous ways, such as using radiofrequency, ultrasound technology, cryolipolysis (also known as fat freezing), and laser therapy.

Pigmentation and vascular treatments

Pigmentation and vascular treatments target specific skin issues like age spots, sun damage, rosacea, and spider veins. Utilising advanced methods such as intense pulsed light (IPL), laser treatments, and chemical peels, these procedures help in evening out skin tone and reducing the appearance of blemishes or redness. They are minimally invasive, offering significant improvements with minimal discomfort and recovery time, making them a preferred choice for those seeking to address specific skin concerns effectively and safely.