How to obtain a legitimate online certificate: A comprehensive guide

Online doctors' certificates are accessible and convenient but you must be careful to choose the right provider. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Telehealth is changing the perception of on-demand healthcare in Australia making it accessible anywhere and anytime. With this growing popularity many Aussies are turning to virtual consultations to request medical certificates.

With 4,600+ telehealth businesses in Australia, it is important to understand how to obtain a legitimate online medical certificate using careful research to find a trustworthy telehealth provider. One should understand the legal requirements and follow a step-by-step process.

Understanding online medical certificates

Medical certificates justify the absence of a patient from their workplace, school/university. According to the Fair Work Act in Australia, all employees are eligible for paid sick leave and employers can demand proof of sickness in the form of a medical certificate. There are various types of medical certificates such as sick notes, travel fitness certificates, and clearance certificates. Telehealth providers must comply with the guidelines issued by the Australian Medical Association and the Fair Work Act 2009.

Researching and choosing a reputable online medical certificate provider

Careful research should be done while choosing a telehealth provider. Some of the key points to note are:

Whether they are a licensed company in Australia with a valid physical address and contact information

Whether they are complying with AMA's guidelines and are recruiting AHPRA-accredited doctors

By reading the reviews and testimonials by past customers on Google or social media

If they have a quick turnaround time and reasonable pricing

Whether they have their privacy and security protocols in place

If they have their support information displayed to contact in case of issues

Process of obtaining an online medical certificate

After selecting a reputed telehealth provider, create an account and log in to their website. Fill in your details along with a questionnaire regarding your medical condition. Pay via their secure gateway. Once the online doctor approves, an online medical certificate will be sent to your registered email address.

Ensuring the legitimacy and validity of your online medical certificate

It is important to check the medical certificate for the following details:

Your details and medical condition

Consultation date

Name of the doctor, their credentials, and their AHPRA licence number

Telehealth providers' logo and other details

If you have any concerns regarding your online medical certificate, it is important to follow up with the telehealth provider and get them answered. A medical certificate is a legal document that can be used at any juncture, so saving yours digitally or by taking a print is important.

Once you receive your certificate, send it to your employer, school/university with just a few clicks. If your employer is unaware of telehealth, help them understand how the Australian government is promoting it. Show them the credentials of the telehealth provider you used and ensure you submit any additional documentation as asked.

Situations where an online medical certificate may not be sufficient

An online medical certificate may not suffice if you have a medical condition that requires physical examination or diagnostic tests. Severe or life-threatening situations demand you to visit an emergency department and an online medical certificate may not be issued in these cases. If you need a certificate for certain legal or administrative proceedings an online medical certificate cannot be issued.

Online doctors' certificates are accessible and convenient. When searching for a telehealth provider, it is important to understand the importance of due diligence. Being equipped with the know-how on the validity and legality of a medical certificate will ensure you choose the right provider.