How to obtain a legitimate online certificate: A comprehensive guide

This is branded content.
Telehealth is changing the perception of on-demand healthcare in Australia making it accessible anywhere and anytime. With this growing popularity many Aussies are turning to virtual consultations to request medical certificates.
With 4,600+ telehealth businesses in Australia, it is important to understand how to obtain a legitimate online medical certificate using careful research to find a trustworthy telehealth provider. One should understand the legal requirements and follow a step-by-step process.
Medical certificates justify the absence of a patient from their workplace, school/university. According to the Fair Work Act in Australia, all employees are eligible for paid sick leave and employers can demand proof of sickness in the form of a medical certificate. There are various types of medical certificates such as sick notes, travel fitness certificates, and clearance certificates. Telehealth providers must comply with the guidelines issued by the Australian Medical Association and the Fair Work Act 2009.
Careful research should be done while choosing a telehealth provider. Some of the key points to note are:
After selecting a reputed telehealth provider, create an account and log in to their website. Fill in your details along with a questionnaire regarding your medical condition. Pay via their secure gateway. Once the online doctor approves, an online medical certificate will be sent to your registered email address.
It is important to check the medical certificate for the following details:
If you have any concerns regarding your online medical certificate, it is important to follow up with the telehealth provider and get them answered. A medical certificate is a legal document that can be used at any juncture, so saving yours digitally or by taking a print is important.
Once you receive your certificate, send it to your employer, school/university with just a few clicks. If your employer is unaware of telehealth, help them understand how the Australian government is promoting it. Show them the credentials of the telehealth provider you used and ensure you submit any additional documentation as asked.
An online medical certificate may not suffice if you have a medical condition that requires physical examination or diagnostic tests. Severe or life-threatening situations demand you to visit an emergency department and an online medical certificate may not be issued in these cases. If you need a certificate for certain legal or administrative proceedings an online medical certificate cannot be issued.
Online doctors' certificates are accessible and convenient. When searching for a telehealth provider, it is important to understand the importance of due diligence. Being equipped with the know-how on the validity and legality of a medical certificate will ensure you choose the right provider.
Hola Health offers quick and accessible telehealth services 24/7. They offer online medical certificate services, telehealth appointments, electronic prescriptions, mental health plans, pharmacy delivery, and referral services. Trusted by 250,000+ Aussies, Hola Health ensures on-demand healthcare is served with their AHPRA-registered doctors and strict privacy protocols