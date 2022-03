sport, local-sport,

The division two grand final between Stockinbingal Cricket Club and Criterion Hotel Gunners at Albert Park was abandoned last Saturday due to rain on Saturday. Stock was one for 129 when play was stopped. The division one grand final at Fisher Park between Young Services Club Blues and Burrangong Bears was also abandoned after Young was 5 out for 82. Both final matches will resume in Cootamundra this Saturday, March 12 at 1.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4206ed42-2f63-43aa-8a20-a65a1fc7c75e.JPG/r14_200_3752_2312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg