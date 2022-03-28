coronavirus,

A Riverina doctor has welcomed the announcement of a fourth COVID-19 dose for winter after having multiple people come through his clinic each day who are yet to have a booster. Yesterday the government's expert vaccine advisory group ATAGI recommended an additional COVID booster for adults over 65 to increase protection against the virus before winter arrives. This comes as COVID infections continue to grow across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District with 3249 new cases reported in the last five days. Finley GP Alam Yoosuff said there isn't a huge sense of urgency among the community to get their booster dose and that a "concerted effort" is needed to promote its benefits both locally and nationally before the colder months arrive. Dr Yoosuff said although the vaccine cannot eradicate all coronavirus-related deaths, it can reduce the severity of the virus. The additional booster is directed towards those most at risk of severe illness from COVID. Along with over 65s, the booster is also recommended for residents of aged or disability care facilities, people over 16 who are severely immunocompromised, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 50. Dr Yoosuff believes some of the hesitancy towards the booster dose can be put down to how it was marketed. "I think we should have communicated this as a third dose and important component to complete the full course of vaccination," he said. "We haven't had a national campaign on it, we haven't had a localised one. "People need to do their best to get it done." Dr Yoosuff said it is particularly important for over 65s who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get a Pfizer booster for ultimate protection. The winter booster can be given from four months after someone has received their first booster dose, or four months after an infection.

