Bulldogs start the 2022 season with win over Raiders

Cootamundra Bulldogs took on the Boomanulla Raiders in the first round of the 2022 George Tooke Shield last Saturday running out 26-16 winners The draw for both the men's and ladies league tag 2022 competitions see nine teams vie for the George Tooke Shield. Joining Cootamundra in their quest for the men's title in 2022 will be Binalong Brahmans, Boomanulla Raiders, Bungendore Tigers, Boroowa Rovers, Crookwell Green Devils, Harden Hawks, North Canberra Bears and UC Stars. Last week's matches in the men's competition saw wins to North Canberra Bears over Binalong Brahmans 26-16, Bungendore Tigers 26-0 over the Crookwell Green Devils and Harden recorded a 26-12 win over UC Stars. The Boorowa Rovers had the first round bye. In League Tag round one winners were North Canberra Bears 44-0 over the Binalong Brahmans and Bungendore Tigers 16-0 over Crookwell She Devils. Harden Hawkettes were impressive in a 44-0 win over UC Stars and the Boorowa Roverettes were big winners 58-0 over Gunning. The Cootamundra Bulldogs had a first round bye in league tag and find themselves on the road this Saturday for their season opener at Gunning for a match against the Gunning Rooettes from 12.30pm. The Bulldogs men's side has the bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/16d66ee9-dbf3-4534-bd09-f8c92c46a2e6.JPG/r10_231_4435_2731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg