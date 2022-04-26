Cootamundra remembers and pays tribute to servicemen and women

news, local-news,

Cootamundra residents turned out in their hundreds to recognise the contribution made by our servicemen and women last Monday. Our photographer Kelly Manwaring was at the Cootamundra march to capture those who marched to commemorate Anzac Day 2022.

