Bulldogs in narrow loss to UC Stars

In Blumers Lawyers George Tooke Shield action in Cootamundra on the weekend the Cootamundra Bulldogs fought out a 22-18 loss against the UC Stars. The Bulldogs points came from tries to Malachi Murray, Jack Nasser and Charlie Tucker. In League Tag Cootamundra ran out convincing winners 28-12. Blumers Lawyers George Tooke Shield results. Boorowa Rovers 18 d Binalong Brahmans 0 Harden Hawks 26 d Crookwell Green Devils 24 Bungendore Tigers 82 d Boomanulla Raiders 0 Blumers Lawyers GTS Ladies League Tag Boorowa Rovers 36 d Binalong Brahmans 0 Harden Hawkettes 54 d Crookwell She Devils 4 North Canberra Bears 16 Gunning Rooettes 0 Blumers Lawyers Canberra Raiders Cup First Grade Yass Magpies 34 (Tries: Pothan, Fettore 2, S Davis, Denilzak; Goals: S Davis 5) d Gungahlin Bulls 16 (Tries: Pehara 2, Perry; Goals: Thomson 2) West Belconnen Warriors 37 (Tries: Mcqueen, Thomas, Roberts, Middleton, Roughley; Goals: Roberts 6; FG: Roberts) d Goulburn City Bulldogs 30 (Tries: Cummins, Croker, Atkinson, Lanham, Leapai, Marshall; Goals: Rota 3) Tuggeranong Bushrangers 52 (Tries: Pollard 2, Davison 3, Saddler, Eppelstun, Grant, Nanesa, Medlyn; Goals: Oakley, Saddler 5) d Belconnen United Sharks 16 (Tries: Leadbitter, Amponn-Nyamekye, Aroha-Tuinauvai ;Goals: Carr, Woolnough) Woden Valley Rams 34 d Queanbeyan Kangaroos 18 Blumers Lawyers Canberra Raiders Cup Reserve Grade Yass Magpies 16 d Gungahlin Bulls 14 Goulburn City Bulldogs 22 West Belconnen Warriors 10 Tuggeranong Bushrangers 46 d Belconnen United Sharks 0 Queanbeyan Kangaroos 28 d Woden Valley Rams 10 Blumers Lawyers Katrina Fanning Shield Yass Magpies 26 d Goulburn City Bulldogs 18 Woden Valley Rams 28 d Tuggeranong Bushrangers 14 Queanbeyan Blues 44 d Harden Worhawks 0 South Coast 8 d UC Stars 0 Blumers Lawyers u19's Woden Valley Rams 26 d Crookwell Green Devils 0 Gungahlin Bulls 11 d Goulburn City Bulldogs 10 Belconnen United Sharks 22 d Tuggeranong Bushrangers 0 Blumers Lawyers Canberra Raiders Cup Ladies League Tag Belconnen United Sharks 24 d Tuggeranong Bushrangers 4 West Belconnen Warriors 38 d Goulburn City Bulldogs 0 Woden Valley Rams 46 d Queanbeyan Kangaroos 0

