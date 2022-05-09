Cootamundra Herald

Ballots a game of numbers

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 10:09pm
Australia uses the compulsory preferential voting system, meaning how you rank candidates after your number one vote can have a profound impact on your electorate's result.

