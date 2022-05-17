Election is about delivery, says McCormack

Michael McCormack is urging voters to consider his record of delivery for the region and who can better manage the economy when casting their ballots at Saturday's Federal poll.
Mr McCormack said he had been a strong advocate for Cootamundra residents and had delivered once-in-a generation road and community infrastructure improvements as well supporting residents and their jobs through one of the worst droughts in living memory, a mouse plague and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
"The Nationals in Coalition have a strong plan for the future," Mr McCormack said.
"The Government outlined our plan in the recent Budget which will set us on the best path to continue to grow the economy, to continue to support those who need it most and to continue to deliver for the regions, which have never previously seen the level of funding this Government has delivered through initiatives such as the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program which I put in place as Deputy Prime Minister," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the Drought Communities Programme was delivering an upgrade of Parker Street, a project which was saving and creating jobs and improving lives in Cootamundra.
The project involves new gardens, street furniture, street lighting, retaining walls, shelters, water feature and tree planting. The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, which Mr McCormack introduced as Deputy Prime Minister, has delivered many projects throughout town, including improved cricket nets at Bradman Oval, disabled access improvements for the Cootamundra Art and Crafts Centre, better footpaths in several streets and a shared footpath/cycleway along Muttama Creek to provide a safter travel route for pedestrians and cyclists.
Some $4.8 million has been allocated to the Cootamundra-Gundagai Local Government Area through LRCI for scores of community-building infrastructure projects.
"Many footpath projects in Cootamundra have been made possible through the LRCI program, making them safer for the elderly and for parents using prams and strollers," Mr McCormack said.
"In the villages, $45,000 was granted to Council to restore the Wallendbeen Memorial Obelisk and the Wired Lab was granted $982,485 through the jointly-funded Bushfire Local Economic Recovery package to convert the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception at Muttama to a community space.
"The Cootamundra APH & I Association has been able to weather the cancellation of its annual Shows due to the pandemic thanks to a $5,466 grant through the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.
"These are just a small number of examples of how the Government has shown its faith in and supported Cootamundra District residents and community organisations," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the Government's response to the pandemic had saved 700,000 jobs and tens of thousands of lives throughout Australia.
"These are challenging times, but the Liberal and Nationals' team have a plan for our future," Mr McCormack said.
"Our plan will deliver more jobs, with national unemployment below 4 per cent and unemployment in the Riverina and Central West even lower than that.
"Our plan will deliver tax relief for workers and small businesses, will invest in roads, rail, water infrastructure and renewable energy technology, will make record investments in health and other essential services and invest in stronger defence, security and borders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.