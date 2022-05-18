Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra-Gundagai welcomes new Aussies

Updated May 18 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A citizenship ceremony was held on Monday, May 16, 2022 to officially welcome Ariana Watts as an Australian citizen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.