Cootamundra Herald

Graduate nurses welcomed to Cootamundra

Updated May 18 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:08am
In a major boost for communities across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), 65 newly graduated Registered Nurses (RNs) have this week commenced their careers in the region, including at Cootamundra.

