Wagga police warn residents of life-changing consequences for unsafe driving

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 18 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:14am
DRIVE SMART: Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds says safety should be at the forefront of motorists' minds. Picture: Madeline Begley

It's about taking responsibility ... not only the safety of themselves and their passengers when driving, but also everyone else.

- Inspector Darren Moulds
HIGH VISIBILITY: Superintendent Andrew Spliet says there will be an expanded police presence on our roads this week.

EXTRA police resources from Sydney will be stationed in the Riverina over the coming days in a bid to send a clear message to motorists during this week's National Road Safety Week.

