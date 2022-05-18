It's about taking responsibility ... not only the safety of themselves and their passengers when driving, but also everyone else.- Inspector Darren Moulds
Advertisement
EXTRA police resources from Sydney will be stationed in the Riverina over the coming days in a bid to send a clear message to motorists during this week's National Road Safety Week.
Riverina Police District Superintendent Andrew Spliet said more highway patrol cars, as well as regular police vehicles, will be present on local roads.
"Police and Highway Patrol will have high visibility ensuring that people are doing the right thing," he said.
Superintendent Spliet said police will also be saturating areas where more crashes have been occurring in recent weeks.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said National Road Safety Week was about drivers taking responsibility for their actions behind the wheel.
"It's about taking responsibility ... not only the safety of themselves and their passengers when driving, but also everyone else," he said.
Inspector Moulds said abiding by the rules was rather simple.
"Stick to the road rules, obey the speed limit, wear seatbelts, don't use distraction devices such as mobile phones, don't drink and drive and also, make sure your vehicle is roadworthy, keep up with the maintenance," he said.
Inspector Moulds said motorists travelling in rural cities and townships in particular needed to ensure they were capable of getting behind the wheel before doing so, and that their vehicles were also up to par.
Inspector Moulds said people often didn't understand the severity of the consequences they might face, which could include long stints in jail and hefty fines.
"The consequences can be severe ... if you're found guilty of seriously injuring or killing someone," he said.
National Road Safety Week runs until May 22. For more information, go to roadsafetyweek.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.