Cootamundra Herald

Court says 'serious threats' made against neighbour

May 19 2022 - 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 45-year-old Cootamundra man charged with six offences after an incident in the town at 1.15am on Wedndesday morning was refused bail when he appeared via audio visual link in Cowra Local Court later that day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.