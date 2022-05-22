Minor party candidates have reflected on the swings in their favour even as Michael McCormack prepares to enter his fifth term as Riverina MP.
One Nation's Richard Orchard expressed disappointment at his party's Riverina result yet remained optimistic given it was the party's first effort at contesting the seat.
"We received 8.1 per cent of the primary vote, faring the best out of all the minor parties," Mr Orchard said.
Harking back to the teal independent movement taking hold in the cities, Mr Orchard said it is time the minor parties in the bush take a similar approach.
Meanwhile, Greens candidate Michael Organ was happy to see no apparent swing against the party.
"We held steady on 6.2 per cent at the end of election night. That's a relatively good result and there were a lot of candidates on offer this time round too," Mr Organ said.
With Labor poised to form government amid what's expected to be the biggest federal crossbench in Australian history, Mr Organ said it was a "real turning point".
"We've seen the teals in city seats, the greens performance in Brisbane and Victoria, so I think the hold the two parties had on government in Australia is changing," he said.
Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat candidate Dean McCrae was quite pleased to garner 6.4 per cent of the Riverina's primary vote as of yesterday.
"The party has never contested this electorate before, so it's quite a good result," Mr McCrae said. Reflecting on the overall result, he said it demonstrates "people are walking away from these major parties in droves".
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Steve Karaitiana was also rather pleased at the initial result with the party claiming 6.2 per cent of the primary vote.
"I think we've done quite well given this is our first run [in the Riverina] at the federal election," Mr Karaitiana said.
"We only had five weeks lead into the election and only canvassed the town of Cowra, Forbes and Parkes with our how to vote cards."
Weighing into the overall result, Mr Karaitiana believes there will be "challenging times" ahead.
In contrast to the other candidates, independent hopeful Darren Ciavarella was "very disappointed" at his result, taking just 2.7 per cent of the primary vote.
"I received great responses at the booths, but this hasn't shown up in the result," he said.
Mr Ciavarella would not be drawn on whether he would support a minor party coalition at the next election.
"It's too hard to speculate what may or may not happen then," he said.
United Australia Party candidate Daniel Martelozzo was contacted for comment.
