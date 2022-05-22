Cootamundra Herald

Funding boost for Cootamundra to support recycling infrastructure

Updated May 22 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 10:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke said more than $4.8 million in co-funding has been announced, with more than $800,000 being delivered in Cootamundra.

The Cootamundra community is taking a leading role in Australia's recycling transformation thanks to co-funding from the Australian and NSW governments to support the delivery of new or improved recycling infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.