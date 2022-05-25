Rehabilitation work to begin in Mackay Street

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will continue with the rehabilitation work on Mackay Street in Cootamundra, with the work commencing last Monday.
Mackay Street will be closed from Ursula Street intersection to Parker Street intersection during pavement works for approximately 10 business days.
Entrance will be available to the Cootamundra Caravan Park through the main entrance for the remainder of the works from the Olney Street direction.
Vehicles will be required to detour via Hurley Street or any other preferred route for the duration of works. The rehabilitation will address drainage issues and improve the riding quality.
Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.
