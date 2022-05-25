Cootamundra Herald

Rehabilitation work to begin in Mackay Street

Updated May 25 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will continue with the rehabilitation work on Mackay Street in Cootamundra, with the work commencing last Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.