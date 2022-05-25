Cootamundra Herald

Vandalism is costing ratepayers dearly

Updated May 25 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) Parks and Gardens staff have again been faced with cleaning up and repair amenities after senseless acts of vandalism have created hours of work and thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

