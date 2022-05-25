Blues old boys attend club room opening

Some of Cootamundra's best from yesteryear were in attendance at Clarke Oval to witness the opening of the Blues new clubrooms and see the side take on Molonglo last Saturday
From the Blues 1992 first grade premiership team were Glen Collins, Mark Douglas, Rod Knagge, Scott White, Andrew Scott, Brent Milthorpe, and David Harris, Greg Bennett, Dave Louttit (Captain), Scott Roberts, Mark Annetts and Dean Guthrie.
The 1992 first grade and 1997 reserve grade premiership team members were special guests at Saturday's game with the reunion held at the opening of the new clubrooms.
A few of the 1997 reserve grade premiership team members at the opening of the new clubrooms were Andrew Ingold, Glen Collins, Scott Roberts, Jason Baldock and David Harris.
Unfortunately the Blues were defeated 9.12.66 to Molongolo 11.7.73.
