Cootamundra Herald

Blues old boys attend club room opening

Updated May 25 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:36am
Some of Cootamundra's best from yesteryear were in attendance at Clarke Oval to witness the opening of the Blues new clubrooms and see the side take on Molonglo last Saturday

