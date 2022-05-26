McCormack welcomes disaster assistance for Cootamundra

Disaster assistance is now available in three Riverina electorate Local Government Areas (LGAs) following severe storms and flash flooding across the south of the State in January 2022.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has welcomed the joint Commonwealth and State Government announcement of support.
Advertisement
"Local Government Areas included in the extended disaster assistance funding include Cootamundra-Gundagai, Junee and Lockhart with assistance being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said damage to council roads and infrastructure throughout these LGAs in the Riverina had been significant as a result of flash flooding in early January.
"Support is now available for these Local Government Areas to repair roads, restore community assets and keep people safe," Mr McCormack said.
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
To apply for a concessional loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.