Cootamundra Herald

Council adds to defib numbers

Updated May 26 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council adds to defib numbers

A defibrillator (sometimes called a 'defib', or AED (if it's an automated external defibrillator) can save someone's life if they have a cardiac arrest. The sooner a defibrillator is used on a person in cardiac arrest, the greater the person's chances of survival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.