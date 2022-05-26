Council adds to defib numbers

A defibrillator (sometimes called a 'defib', or AED (if it's an automated external defibrillator) can save someone's life if they have a cardiac arrest. The sooner a defibrillator is used on a person in cardiac arrest, the greater the person's chances of survival.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has added to the numbers of AED's already available in council facilities, with the purchase of another five devices to be available at Bradman Birthplace, the Heritage Centre, Arts Centre and two at the Cootamundra Showground.
In Gundagai AED's can be found at the Gundagai Council Chambers, Gundagai Swimming Pool, CGRC Works Depot, Gundagai Showground and Mirrabooka, these were purchased with a mixture of grant funding and income received from user groups.
CGRC's Facilities Manager, Mr Andrew Brock said the need for AED units in selected sites was due to the age groups that frequent the sites.
"I'd like to continue to identify the need, and have units installed in all Council buildings including village halls. We will continue to seek funding sources to make this happen," Mr Brock said.
AED's can also be found at the Cootamundra Sports Stadium, Swimming Pool, CGRC Administration Centre, Library, Waste Facility and CGRC Works Depots.
The unit's Council purchase is from the Adopt-a-Defib Organisation, who are a not-for-profit organisation. If for some reason a Defib is used, and the patient survives a unit is donated to another organisation of the patient's choice from Adopt-a-Defib.
Each year, more than 30,000 Australians suffer a cardiac arrest. If it happens outside a hospital, their chances of surviving are less than 1 in 10.
Giving the person immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using an AED early on can greatly increase their chances of survival.
The most important thing is to use the AED quickly. They guide you through each step of the process. They won't give the person an electric shock unless it's necessary, so you can't harm someone by using an AED.
Remember, time is crucial. If someone is unresponsive and not breathing, call an ambulance on triple zero (000), start CPR and use a defibrillator as soon as possible.
