Cootamundra Herald

Rosehill to Harden water main renewal complete

Updated June 7 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goldenfields Water have completed the replacement of 11kms of water main between Rosehill and Harden, with the assistance of contractors TCM Civil Pty Ltd.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.