Rosehill to Harden water main renewal complete

Goldenfields Water have completed the replacement of 11kms of water main between Rosehill and Harden, with the assistance of contractors TCM Civil Pty Ltd.
The project first began in February 2021, planned over two stages. Unfortunately, inclement weather delayed works that were expected for completion November 2021.
Advertisement
May 2022 saw the two final stages of the project completed, including pipeline placement at Demondrille Creek and cuts ins between Harden & Kingsvale.
Goldenfields Water General Manager Aaron Drenovski said of the project "We are continually working towards improving the quality and reliability of our water supply."
"The replacement of the ageing main between Rosehill and Harden has now improved the capacity and performance of our network."
To find out more about current major projects being undertaken by Goldenfields Water visit our website - https://www.gwcc.nsw.gov.au/Our-Water/Current-Major-Projects
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.