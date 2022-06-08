How to prepare for a cosmetic treatment

Cosmetic surgery and procedures are so commonplace now that many people have likely had one before or intend to in the future.



There is more than just a nose job on the menu these days, with treatments designed to target a range of areas of concern. In fact, many of these treatments are offered in a skin clinic environment, without the need to attend a cold, hospital setting.

Let's cover how to prepare for a cosmetic treatment and the considerations to make when choosing a beauty clinician.

Choose a trusted, qualified skin centre

Who you choose for your cosmetic treatment is going to significantly impact the result you see. We have previously visited Liberty Belle Skin Centre, and prior to having the treatment, there was a lot of research conducted to ensure they were right for us.



Having the treatment carried out by a clinician is always advisable, as they are able to take a holistic assessment, rather than only focusing on one specific area.

A reputable skin clinic will also have nurses and other medical professionals ready to administer the treatment, dose or post-treatment care. This means that all your questions and concerns are going to be directed at a clinician who is trained in protecting and optimising your skin and cosmetic needs.

Avoid the sun immediately before and after treatments

A cosmetic treatment will involve laser therapy, active ingredients and a number of other medication interventions that can put our skin in a vulnerable state when exposed to the skin.



Plan your cosmetic treatment so that you can safely enter and exit the clinic with minimal sun. Sunglasses, a wide-brim hat and a collared shirt that you can button up to your neck are great options.

Be sure that you understand and comply with any pre-treatment and post-treatment care, especially when it pertains to sun exposure. You may also like to ask your skin clinician if you can apply a high SPF sunscreen.

Get medical clearance from your general practitioner

This will not be necessary for all cosmetic treatments, but it's always advisable to have clearance from your medical practitioner. If your treatment is particularly invasive and will remove, add or treat skin tissue - you want to have your doctor understand how this treatment might impact you based on your medical history.

For example, if you have had an elective surgery recently, your doctor may advise that you wait. Another scenario would be if you are taking IVF supplements, and the course of treatment and post-care has the threat of interfering with that hormone work.



Similarly, certain active ingredients are also potent for women who may be pregnant already or breastfeeding.

Get support from friends and family

It is critical that you notify your friends and family of the cosmetic work you are about to undergo so that they can support you through the process. Picking you up after the appointment is hugely beneficial, as it having someone ready to pick up medication or apply topical creams that will boost cell regeneration.



In some cases, the invasive nature of a treatment may actually surprise you, and so seeing a friendly face on the other side of that treatment will make a huge impact.

If you have some truly wonderful people around you, they may even prepare meals to reduce your movement. This means you can solely focus on your own recovery. Moving furniture, rugs and other things around the house that may present obstacles will also be a help - especially if one or both of your eyes are involved in cosmetic treatment and still healing.

