Cootamundra Herald

NSW Governor visits Gundagai and meets with councillors

Updated June 8 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) hosted an afternoon tea for Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.