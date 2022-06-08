NSW Governor visits Gundagai and meets with councillors

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) hosted an afternoon tea for Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.
Accompanied by her husband Mr Wilson, the Governor met with councillors and interim general manager, Les McMahon to discuss local issues.
CGRC mayor, Cr Charlie Sheahan, welcomed Her Excellency and introduced fellow councillors in attendance, Cr Abb McAlister, Cr Penny Nicholson, Deputy Mayor Leigh Bowden and Cr Logan Collins.
The party sat down for an informal conversation and enjoyed an afternoon tea prepared by CGRC staff member Katina Smith.
Her Excellency was presented with a basket containing local produce and mementos of her visit to our region at the conclusion of the meeting.
