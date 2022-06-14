Cootamundra Herald

ERA Reps visit Cootamundra Arts Centre

Updated June 14 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:17am
Tim Kurylowicz, CEO of ERA and CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan discussed the partnership between Council and the ERA at a lunch on Friday at the Cootamundra Arts Centre.

Representatives from the Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA) Advisory Committee visited The Cootamundra Arts Centre on Friday last week to talk to Councillors, staff and interested representatives about the contributions the ERA have made to the Arts in our local government area over the past 12 months and give notice that there are several rounds of grants that will open for community groups and arts practitioners over the next month.

