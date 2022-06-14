ERA Reps visit Cootamundra Arts Centre

Representatives from the Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA) Advisory Committee visited The Cootamundra Arts Centre on Friday last week to talk to Councillors, staff and interested representatives about the contributions the ERA have made to the Arts in our local government area over the past 12 months and give notice that there are several rounds of grants that will open for community groups and arts practitioners over the next month.
Tim Kurylowicz, CEO of ERA, hosted a lunch where he explained the initiatives, funding and other exciting projects the ERA are currently involved with. The ERA Advisory Committee is made up of representatives of the eight Councils which are members of ERA.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan, deputy mayor Cr Leigh Bowden, Cr Logan Collins and CGRC staff members Interim General Manager, Les McMahon, Acting Deputy General Manager, Glen McAtear and Manager of Facilities, Andrew Brock were present to meet with Mr Kurylowicz. Mr Brock took all attendees on a tour of the Arts Centre and pointed out the facilities available.
Community organisations and arts practitioners should contact the Eastern Riverina Arts, to find out more about Country Arts Support Program (CASP) grants or check out their website link on CASP - Eastern Riverina Arts
