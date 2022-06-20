Services relocation work to begin in Cooper Lane

The first stage of works will be at the Bourke Street and Cooper Lane intersection. During the works, the Bourke Street and Cooper Lane intersection will be closed. This intersection will be closed for approximately 1-2 days, depending on the progress of works. The closure may be shorter than the time allocated. If so, access will be provided as soon as possible. During the closure, vehicles will be required to detour via Cooper Street or any other preferred route.
The service relocation works are in preparation for upcoming kerb and gutter replacement and pavement repair works which will address drainage issues and improve the road surface in Cooper Lane.
