Services relocation work to begin in Cooper Lane

Updated June 20 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:40pm
Cooper Lane. Cootamundra will undergo service relocation works from Monday 4th July 2022. The Cooper Lane and Bourke Street intersection will be closed to traffic whilst work is underway.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence with the first stage of service relocation work on Cooper Lane in Cootamundra, with the work expected to commence on Monday 4 July 2022 (weather permitting).

