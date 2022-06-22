Livvi's Place Albet Park opening

As a playspace, the feedback from the children indicated that they wanted to see a space that demonstrated Cootamundra's inclusiveness and promoted the town as a place for visitors. Their feedback also specified the space needed to make everyone feel welcome. The games they liked to play were centred around running, climbing, jumping, having hiding spaces, negotiating obstacles and being imaginative. They wanted a giant treehouse with a ramp that spirals up the tree so everyone could enjoy the experience. They wanted to climb over rocks and swing on different types of apparatus and have areas that they can buddy up to talk and make new friends. They wanted to see water features that encouraged imagination. Most of all they wanted to be challenged and given a space that allowed them to seek new adventures.