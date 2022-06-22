Cootamundra Herald

Livvi's Place Albet Park opening

Updated June 22 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:19am
The giant tree house, that has utilised an existing tree within the park, and has ramps and transfer stations for children of all abilities to enjoy.

The partnership formed between Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) and the Touched by Olivia Foundation, to deliver a playspace in Cootamundra's iconic Albert Park, has been realised. Livvi's Place at Albert Park Cootamundra will officially open on Tuesday 28 June 2022 from 10am.

