Kylie Grybaitis is new road safety officer for Cootamundra-Gundagai

Well-known and respected Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) employee Kylie Grybaitis has been appointed to the position of Road Safety Officer (RSO) for Council.
Kylie will be familiar to many as the former Customer Service Team Leader for Council and has extensive skills with communication and community education.
Kylie will deliver road safety projects across the Council area with the goal of lowering the number of deaths and casualties.
The RSO is responsible for identifying, implementing and completing road safety projects. The aim of the projects is to educate the community about road safety to make the roads safer for all users. Road safety is a shared responsibility, Kylie encourages all road users to take responsibility when using our roads so we can work together Towards Zero deaths or injuries.
The current projects target Speeding, Drink driving (What's your Plan B? Win a Swag) and Learner Drivers (Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers). In addition, projects working with older drivers, mobility scooters user, truck awareness campaigns, restraints and bicycle riders will be delivered across the region.
The RSO is also responsible for the approval of informal school bus stops, liaising with National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, (NHVR), Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) and Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
Ms Grybaitis said she was excited to begin what will be a challenging role.
"I'm really looking forward to a new direction in my local government career and delivering programs that may ultimately save lives on our roads" Kylie said.
Kylie will be working with all the stakeholders such as RMS, NHVR and TfNSW, along with schools, local interest groups and Council's Traffic Committee.
There are opportunities to help facilitate people's behaviour on the road to make all road users safer," Kylie said.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan said he was looking forward to the implementation of campaigns and education that will make our road users safer.
"I'd like to congratulate Kylie on her new role, we are certain with her experience in local government, the relationships Kylie has formed with customers, staff and regulatory bodies will be a huge benefit, Kylie will bring an enthusiasm to the job that will see road safety initiatives delivered across the LGA," Cr Sheahan said.
