Cootamundra Herald

Kylie Grybaitis is new road safety officer for Cootamundra-Gundagai

Updated June 24 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Well-known and respected Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) employee Kylie Grybaitis has been appointed to the position of Road Safety Officer (RSO) for Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.