Footpath replacement works to commence for Bourke Street in Cootamundra

Updated June 28 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:37am
Bourke Street, Cootamundra will undergo footpath replacement works commencing from Monday 4th July 2022 (weather permitting). An alternate pedestrian walkway will be available on the southern side of Bourke Street.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence the footpath replacement work on Bourke Street in Cootamundra, with the work expected to commence from Monday 4th July 2022 (weather permitting) and continue for approximately 2-3 weeks.

