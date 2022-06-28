Footpath replacement works to commence for Bourke Street in Cootamundra

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence the footpath replacement work on Bourke Street in Cootamundra, with the work expected to commence from Monday 4th July 2022 (weather permitting) and continue for approximately 2-3 weeks.
While these works are underway, the footpath and carpark on the Southern side of Bourke Street will be closed, in sections between Cooper Street and Thompson Street intersections.
Pedestrians will be required use footpaths on the northern side of Bourke Street, or any other preferred paths for the duration of works.
Car parking may not be available on Bourke Street, in this area, while the works are occurring.
Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.
These works have been funded through the Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and were prioritized due to the current footpath condition and usage. The new footpath will be 2.4m wide to allow for shared pedestrian access.
Photo and caption:
Bourke Street, Cootamundra will undergo footpath replacement works commencing from Monday 4th July 2022 (weather permitting). An alternate pedestrian walkway will be available on the southern side of Bourke Street.
