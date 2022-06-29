Tuggeranong defeat Coota Bulldogs U19's

The Cootamudra Bulldogs' Under 19s squad has been soundly defeated by the Tuggeranong Bushrangers in a challenging home game.
In what was a challenging home game, Tuggeranong proved to be too strong on the day for the Bulldogs, finishing with a score of 52-0.
The Bulldogs will be able to regroup before heading to Canberra this Saturday to take on the Woden Valley Rams U19s.
In other results the Cootamundra Bulldog's League Tag squad defeated Gunning Rooettes 56-0.
Next week, the Bulldogs League Tag squad will have a bye.
