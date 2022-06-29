Cootamundra Herald

LED streetlight project to provide long-term benefits

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to upgrade 960 streetlights to energy efficient technology will begin this week as part of a major energy efficiency project that will save hundreds of thousands in electricity bills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the ratepayers of Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.