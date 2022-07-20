Tricolours defeat Yabbies in tough game

Despite a tough game against the Young Yabbies last Saturday, the Cootamundra Tricolours came away with the win, 22-17
The Coota sides general effort to continually show up for each other see them take the points at the end of the day.
Advertisement
In not the best conditions both sides threw everything they could at each other and it was big efforts from Jason Cronin and Isaac Mitchell in both defence and attack and some handy general kicking from Hamish Pennington that seen our side come out on top. Paddy Cameron's clean up work, kick chase and hard ball running was also a standout for the side today.
This week the side travels to West Wyalong to face the Weevils, which is cited to be, as always, an entertaining game out there. Cam Stanley, Corey Nico and Matty Berks will all be back into the side this week after missing last Saturday's game.
Point scorers: Players Players - Jason Cronin, three - Jas, two - Chook, one - Penno.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.