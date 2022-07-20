Cootamundra Herald
Subscriber

Tricolours defeat Yabbies in tough game

July 20 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite a tough game against the Young Yabbies last Saturday, the Cootamundra Tricolours came away with the win, 22-17

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.