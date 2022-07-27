Cootamundra Herald

Boundaries Commission completes its examination of Cootamundra-Gundagai demerger proposal

Updated July 27 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:33am
The Local Government Boundaries Commission has completed its examination of the business case submitted by the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to demerge the LGA.

