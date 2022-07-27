Boundaries Commission completes its examination of Cootamundra-Gundagai demerger proposal

The Local Government Boundaries Commission has completed its examination of the business case submitted by the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to demerge the LGA.
Chairperson Bob Sendt said the Commission's report has today been submitted to the Minister for Local Government, the Hon. Wendy Tuckerman, for her consideration.
Under the Local Government Act, the Minister is required to release this report within 48 hours.
"As an independent statutory authority set up under the Act, the Commission's role is to examine any proposal referred to it by the Minister, having regard to the factors set out in the Act, and to make a recommendation to the Minister".
In carrying out its role, Mr Sendt said the Boundaries Commission endeavours to determine what will be best for the communities affected by the proposal.
Mr Sendt also noted that with the submission of this report to the Minister, Commissioner Furneaux-Cook's term as a Commissioner comes to an end, having not stood for election in the 2021 local government elections.
Mr Sendt wanted to acknowledge the valuable contribution Ms Furneaux-Cook had made to the Commission's work since her appointment in February 2016.
Mr Sendt also advised that he has decided to step down from the position of Chairperson of the Commission.
He thanked his fellow Commissioners Rick Firman OAM, Grant Gleeson and Lesley Furneaux-Cook and the Commission's Executive Officer Alice Beasley for their support, dedication and professionalism during his term.
