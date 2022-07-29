Boundaries Commission chair recommends demerger of Cootamundra-Gundagai

The Local Government Boundaries Commission has released its report into the examination of the proposal to de-amalgamate Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council.
The Local Government Boundaries Commission is an independent statutory authority constituted under section 260 of the Local Government Act 1993 (the Act). The Commission's four members are appointed by the Governor for a five-year term. They are Mr Bob Sendt (Chairman), Councillor Rick Firman OAM, Councillor Lesley Furneaux-Cook and Mr Grant Gleeson.
Of the four Commissioners, one (the Chairperson, Mr Bob Sendt) is nominated by the Minister for Local Government; one (Mr Grant Gleeson) is an officer of the Office of Local Government nominated by the Chief Executive; and two (Councillor Rick Firman OAM and Councillor Lesley Furneaux-Cook) are persons appointed from the panel constituted under section 262(1) of the Local Government Act 1993, the members of this panel are nominated by Local Government NSW.
The Chairperson, Mr Bob Sendt has provided within the report recommendation to demerge CGRC.
Commissioner Grant Gleeson has included for consideration his dissenting report on the proposal.
"We have waited a long time for this report to be released," Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan said.
"It is important that all community members take the time to read and understand the report.
Until such time as the Minister makes her determination, CGRC will be running, business as usual. We will continue to provide exemplary services and facilities to the CGRC Community in its entirety, Cr Sheahan said.
The Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman has 28 days to release her decision.
